Montana COVID-19 Report (Monday, March 1)

There were 163 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Monday, and the statewide death toll since the pandemic began is 1,370, according to data compiled by MTN News.

The number of active cases in the state is currently 1,588, according to MTN News, and there has been a cumulative total of 100,419 cases of the virus in Montana. Of the total cases, 97,461 have recovered.

There are currently 68 people hospitalized for treatment of the virus, and the cumulative number of hospitalizations is 4,584.

The number of tests performed in the state has reached 1,079,671, an increase of 1,683 during the previous 24-hour reporting period.

The number of Montanans who have received at least one of the two vaccine shots is 255,746, and the number of Montanans who have received both shots and are now fully vaccinated is 88,387.

The numbers reported by MTN reflect the latest data from the Montana COVID website , along with supplemental data received from county health departments.

Governor Greg Gianforte announced on Monday that Montana is scheduled to receive its first doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine later this week. Montana will receive 8,700 doses of the single-dose vaccine, and counties will begin distributing those doses the week of March 8. Click here for more details .

Note: The disparity between state data from DPHHS and data from county health departments continues to grow. MTN uses a combination of these sources to deliver more accurate information across all media platforms. We feel this is a more truthful accounting of the situation in Montana.

County health departments may be alerted to cases before Montana DPHHS. As those counties share that information with the public, MTN feels it should be reflected in our reporting. Using that county-level data means there will be times when MTN coronavirus data does not align with the state report.

