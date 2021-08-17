Montana COVID-19 update (August 17, 2021)

HELENA — There are 632 new COVID-19 cases being reported in Montana on Tuesday, and the number of active cases has increased from 2,742 to 3,014.

Yellowstone County is reporting the most new cases with 115, with 490 active cases. Flathead County saw the second-highest increase in cases at 100, and active cases rose to 626. Cascade County is reporting 94 new cases and 559 active cases.

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID rose from 1,736 reported on Monday to 1,743 today, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID has risen from 191 on Monday to 206. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 6,052.

There have been 120,946 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 116,189. The total number of COVID tests administered in Montana is 1,560,886.

The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus is now 452,200 (about 49% of the state population). The total number of doses administered is 918,308. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

Adam Meier, director of DPHHS, said in a news release recently that COVID-related hospitalization data from June 5 to July 30 shows that 89% of Montanans who were hospitalized had not received the COVID vaccine. The data includes 358 hospitalizations of Montanans during this time frame. The hospitalizations included an age range from 1 to 97, with a median age of 64.

“This data illustrates just how effective the COVID-19 vaccine is in preventing serious illness when you consider how far we’ve come since the vaccine first became available,” Meier said. “The data is also a reminder of how important it is to get vaccinated. This is now a vaccine-preventable disease, and the last thing we want to see are more cases and hospitalizations. The COVID-19 vaccine is the best tool we have to prevent serious illness and hospitalization. The fall and winter months are just around the corner. Now is the time to get the vaccine.”

COUNTIES WITH ACTIVE CASES

