There were 1,038 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, with 7,242 total active cases in the state.

There were 23 new deaths reportedon Tuesday. The new deaths reported Tuesday include 19 in November and four in October 2021. The counties include Cascade (1), Dawson (1), Deer Lodge (2), Glacier (1), Lake (2), Lewis and Clark (1), Lincoln (1), Missoula (2), Phillips (2), Ravalli (1), Silver Bow (1), Teton (1), Valley (1), and Yellowstone (6).

The number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,513, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 307, a decrease from the 316 hospitalizations reported on Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,624, with the state reporting 64 new hospitalizations since their last report.

There have been 186,207 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 176,452. There were 7,917 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Yellowstone County: 183 new; 1,655 active

Gallatin County: 137 new; 385 active

Cascade County: 116 new; 1,045 active

Flathead County: 81 new; 604 active

Lewis & Clark County: 71 new; 694 active

Missoula County: 64 new; 831 active

Custer County: 40 new; 92 active

An estimated 50% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 512,527 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,168,091. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases and hospitalizations occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

However, some healthcare organizations are releasing hospital-specific information regarding vaccinated/unvaccinated hospitalizations.

Here is information from Benefis Health System in Great Falls that was shared on Monday, November 15, 2021:

Benefis Health System

Here is information from Logan Health in Kalispell that was shared on Wednesday, November 10, 2021: