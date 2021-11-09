Montana COVID update: 1,136 new cases, 15 new deaths (Tuesday, November 9, 2021)

HELENA — There were 1,136 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, with 8,004 total active cases in the state.

There were 15 new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,437 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Of the 15 new deaths reported today, nine occurred in November, five in October, and one in September. The counties include Cascade (3), Granite (1), Lincoln (2), Richland (3), Silver Bow(1), and Yellowstone (5).

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 364, an increase from the 351 reported on Monday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,234, with the state reporting 80 new hospitalizations since their last report. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5.05%) reported COVID cases in the state have resulted in hospitalization.

There have been 182,468 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 172,027. There were 6,334 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties reporting the most new cases today



Cascade County: 210 new; 903 active

Yellowstone County: 202 new; 2,067 active

Gallatin County Cases: 176 new; 450 active

Lewis & Clark County: 83 new; 997 active

Flathead County: 65 new; 649 active

Missoula County: 54 new; 577 active

Fergus County Cases: 35 new; 106 active

An estimated 55% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 510,517 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The website contains county-specific data on new cases, vaccination rates, and more.



Information from DPHHS at this point does not include aggregrate data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people. However, some healthcare organizations are releasing hospital-specific information regarding vaccinated/unvaccinated hospitalizations.

Here is information from Benefis Health System in Great Falls that was shared on Monday, November 8, 2021:

