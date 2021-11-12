HELENA — There were 1,188 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Friday, November 12, 2021, with 7,361 total active cases in the state. Friday’s report includes Thursday's numbers due to the state holiday.

There were 28 new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,479 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Of the 28 new deaths being reported on Friday, 17 occurred in November; the other 11 occurred in October 2021. The counties include Cascade (1), Fergus (1), Flathead (9), Meagher (1), Missoula (3), Musselshell (1), Rosebud (2), Sanders (1), Teton (2), and Yellowstone (7).

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 320, a decrease from the 362 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,504, with the state reporting 222 new hospitalizations since their last report. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5.05%) reported COVID cases in the state have resulted in hospitalization.

There have been 184,394 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 174,554. There were 9,427 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties reporting the most new cases today



Cascade County: 222 new; 992 active

Yellowstone County: 193 new; 1,744 active

Missoula County: 112 new; 723 active

Gallatin County: 88 new; 441 active

Flathead County: 83 new; 489 active

Big Horn County: 69 new; 101 active

Lewis & Clark: 67 new; 749 active

Roosevelt County: 36 new; 119 active

An estimated 55 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 511,584 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,153,426. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, November 12, 2021. The website contains county-specific data on new cases, vaccination rates, and more.



Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases and hospitalizations occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

However, some healthcare organizations are releasing hospital-specific information regarding vaccinated/unvaccinated hospitalizations.

Here is information from Benefis Health System in Great Falls that was shared on Monday, November 8, 2021:

Benefis Health System

Here is information from Logan Health in Kalispell that was shared on Wednesday, November 10, 2021: