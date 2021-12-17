Montana COVID update: 201 new cases, four new deaths (December 17, 2021)

There were 201 new COVID cases reported Friday, December 17 in Montana, with 1,997 total active cases in the state.

There were four new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,877 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The newly-reported deaths are from the following counties: Cascade, Fergus, Gallatin, and Yellowstone. Of these deaths, one occurred in November and three in December.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID is 139, a decrease from 152 hospitalizations reported on Thursday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,285, with the state reporting 21 new hospitalizations since their last report.

There have been 194,764 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 189,890. There were 3,983 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 52 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 533,521 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,292,567. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, December 17, 2021.

