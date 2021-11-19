Montana COVID update: 500 new cases, 7 new deaths (November 19, 2021)

There were 500 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Friday, November 19, 2021, with 6,669 total active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services.

There were seven new deaths reported. Counties reporting new deaths are Cascade, Glacier, Jefferson, Lincoln, Missoula (2), and Yellowstone.

The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID has reached 2,547.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 271, a decrease from 302 on Thursday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,739.

There have been 188,013 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 178,797. There were 5,189 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 50% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 514,730 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of COVID vaccination doses administered is 1,184,987. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, November 19, 2021. The state site includes county-specific data on cases, deaths, vaccinations, and more.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases and hospitalizations occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people. However, some healthcare organizations are releasing hospital-specific information regarding vaccinated/unvaccinated hospitalizations.

Here is information from Benefis Health System in Great Falls that was shared on Monday, November 15, 2021:

Benefis Health System

Here is information from Logan Health in Kalispell that was shared on Wednesday, November 17, 2021: