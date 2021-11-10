HELENA — There were 755 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, with 7,708 total active cases in the state.

There were 14 new deaths reported; the number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,451, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Of the 14 new deaths being reported Wednesday, 10 occurred in November, and the other four were in October 2021. The counties include Beaverhead (3), Fergus (2), Glacier (1), Hill (1), Missoula (2), Park (1), Phillips (2), Roosevelt (1) and Toole (1).

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 362, a decrease from the 364 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,282, with the state reporting 48 new hospitalizations since their last report. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5.05%) reported COVID cases in the state have resulted in hospitalization.

There have been 183,213 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 173,054. There were 6,504 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties reporting the most new cases today



Yellowstone County: 182 new; 1,953 active

Cascade County: 85 new; 884 active

Flathead County: 80 new; 629 active

Missoula County: 61 new; 632 active

Gallatin County: 58 new; 445 active

Lake County: 49 new; 191 active

Lewis & Clark County: 42 new; 948 active

Big Horn County: 32 new; 99 active

An estimated 55% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 511,242 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,144,083. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The website contains county-specific data on new cases, vaccination rates, and more.



Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people. However, some healthcare organizations are releasing hospital-specific information regarding vaccinated/unvaccinated hospitalizations.

Here is information from Benefis Health System in Great Falls that was shared on Monday, November 8, 2021:

Benefis Health System

Here is information from Logan Health in Kalispell that was shared on Wednesday, November 3, 2021: