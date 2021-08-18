Montana COVID update (August 18, 2021)

HELENA — There are 436 new COVID cases being reported in Montana on Wednesday, with an active case total of 3,067.

Flathead County reports the most new cases with 65, and active cases have decreased from 626 to 580. Yellowstone County saw the second-highest increase in cases at 58; active cases dropped from 490 to 443. Missoula County reports 47 new cases, the third-highest total on Wednesday, and 287 current active cases.

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID rose from 1,743 reported on Tuesday to 1,749, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

There are 203 people currently hospitalized due to COVID, down from 206 on Tuesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 6,090. There have been 121,382 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana with 116,566 total recoveries. The total number of COVID tests administered in Montana is 1,566,900.

The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus is now 453,218 (about 49% of the state population). The total number of doses administered is 921,019. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

DPHHS reporting at this point does not include data on whether new COVID cases occurred among vaccinated or un-vaccinated people.

DPHHS director Adam Meier said in a news release earlier this month that hospitalization data from June 5 to July 30 shows that 89% of Montanans who were hospitalized due to COVID had not received the COVID vaccine. The data includes 358 hospitalizations of Montanans during this time frame. The hospitalizations included an age range from 1 to 97, with a median age of 64.

“This data illustrates just how effective the COVID-19 vaccine is in preventing serious illness when you consider how far we’ve come since the vaccine first became available,” Meier said. “The data is also a reminder of how important it is to get vaccinated. This is now a vaccine-preventable disease, and the last thing we want to see are more cases and hospitalizations. The COVID-19 vaccine is the best tool we have to prevent serious illness and hospitalization. The fall and winter months are just around the corner. Now is the time to get the vaccine.”

COUNTIES WITH ACTIVE CASES

