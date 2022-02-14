There were 1,173 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Monday, February 14, with 4,587 active cases in the state.

There were five new deaths reported - four in Yellowstone County, and one in Lewis & Clark County. All five deaths occurred in February.

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 3,072, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID is 266, a decrease from 269 reported on Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 11,336, with the state reporting 18 new hospitalizations since their last report.

There have been 257,852 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 250,193. There were 7,550 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

An estimated 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 552,745 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,397,159. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Monday, February 14, 2022. The website includes county-specific data on cases, vaccinations, deaths, and more.



