Montana COVID update (February 24, 2022)

There were 617 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Thursday, with 2,402 total active cases in the state.

There were six new deaths. The total number of deaths due to COVID in Montana has risen from 3,156 to 3,162, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID is 142, down from 164 on Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 11,552.

There have been 265,177 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 259,613.

Counties reporting the most new cases



Cascade County: 188 new; 331 active

Flathead County: 185 new; 198 active

Gallatin County: 41 new; 245 active

Missoula County: 30 new; 311 active

Yellowstone County: 28 new; 445 active

Lewis & Clark County: 22 new; 49 active

An estimated 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 555,089 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,404,462.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Thursday, February 24, 2022. The website includes county-specific data on cases, vaccinations, deaths, and more.



