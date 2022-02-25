Montana COVID update (February 25, 2022)

HELENA — There were 593 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Friday, with 2,100 total active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

There were 10 new deaths reported. The cumulative number of deaths due to COVID in Montana has risen from 3,162 to 3,172.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID is 125, down from 142 on Thursday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 11,589.

There have been 265,797 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 260,525.

Counties reporting the most new cases



Cascade County: 222 new; 241 active

Flathead County: 156 new; 167 active

Yellowstone County: 38 new; 411 active

Missoula County: 29 new; 269 active

Deer Lodge County: 20 new; 28 active

Lewis & Clark County: 15 new; 43 active

Gallatin County: 14 new; 203 active

Rosebud County: 13 new; 18 active

Ravalli County: 11 new; 62 active

An estimated 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 555,359 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,405,229.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, February 25, 2022. The website includes county-specific data on cases, vaccinations, deaths, and more.



