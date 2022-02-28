Montana COVID update (February 28, 2022)

There were 512 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Monday, with 1,536 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

There were 15 new deaths reported; they were in the following counties: Fergus, Lake, Lewis & Clark (3), Liberty, Sweet Grass, and Yellowstone (8). Twelve of the deaths occurred in February, one in January, and two in December.

The total number of deaths due to COVID in Montana has risen from 3,172 to 3,187.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID has dropped from 125 on Friday to 108 on Monday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 11,608.

Benefis Health System in Great Falls said on Monday that there are seven patients currently hospitalized due to COVID; of those, six are unvaccinated.

There have been 266,579 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 261,856.

An estimated 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 555,745 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,406,584.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Monday, February 28, 2022. The website includes county-specific data on cases, vaccinations, deaths, and more.



