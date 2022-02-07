Montana COVID update (February 7, 2022)

HELENA — There were 1,833 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Monday. There are currently 10,256 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID is now 310, down from 338 on Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 11,187.

The number of Montana residents who have died due to COVID is now 3,037, according to DPHHS.

Counties reporting the most new cases today



Yellowstone County: 263 New; 1,920 Active

Missoula County: 227 New; 1,966 Active

Lewis & Clark County: 226 New; 431 Active

Cascade County: 131 New; 1,397 Active

Flathead County: 112 New; 813 Active

Gallatin County: 104 New; 791 Active

Rosebud County: 88 New; 74 Active

Big Horn County: 66 New; 135 Active

Roosevelt County: 58 New; 177 Active

Ravalli County: 56 New; 255 Active

There have been 251,920 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 238,627. There were 9,937 COVID tests administered since Friday's report.

An estimated 54 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 551,056 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,391,217.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .