Montana COVID update (Friday, August 13, 2021)

HELENA — There were 352 newly-confirmed cases of COVID reported in Montana on Friday, while the number of active cases increased from 2,516 to 2,659.

Flathead County again reported the most new cases with 71, as the number active cases increased to 555. Cascade County saw the second-largest increase in cases at 56, and active cases increased to 402. Missoula County reported 47 new cases and 289 active cases.

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID rose by one to 1,730, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID rose by one on Friday to 180. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 5,933.

There have been 119,864 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries stands at 115,475. The total number of COVID tests administered in Montana is 1,545,741.

The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus is now 450,016 (about 49% of the state population). The total number of doses administered is 913,304. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Adam Meier, director of DPHHS, said in a news release last week that COVID-related hospitalization data from the past eight weeks from June 5 to July 30 shows that 89% of Montanans who were hospitalized had not received the COVID vaccine. The data includes 358 hospitalizations of Montanans during this time frame. The hospitalizations included an age range from 1 to 97, with a median age of 64.

“This data illustrates just how effective the COVID-19 vaccine is in preventing serious illness when you consider how far we’ve come since the vaccine first became available,” Meier said. “The data is also a reminder of how important it is to get vaccinated. This is now a vaccine-preventable disease, and the last thing we want to see are more cases and hospitalizations. The COVID-19 vaccine is the best tool we have to prevent serious illness and hospitalization. The fall and winter months are just around the corner. Now is the time to get the vaccine.”

Bozeman doctor discusses Delta variant of COVID: