Montana COVID update: (Friday, October 1, 2021)

HELENA — There were 962 new COVID9 cases reported in Montana on Friday, October 1, 2021, with a current total of 11,731 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS). Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of Montanans who have died due to COVID now stands at 2,017, up from 2,009 on Thursday. The eight newly-reported deaths all occurred since September 22, 2021.

The deaths occurred in the following counties:



Broadwater (1)

Lake (1)

Lewis & Clark (1)

Missoula (1)

Sanders (1)

Valley (1)

Yellowstone (2)

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 has dropped from 415 on Thursday to 412. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 7,703.

DPHHS released a report on Monday highlighting Montana data from February 2021 to September 2021, and found that 89.5% of the cases, 88.6% of hospitalizations, and 83.5% of the deaths were among people who were not fully vaccinated, including those not yet eligible for vaccination. Click here for more information and the full report.

An estimated 53% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 488,554 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

Counties with the most new cases



Yellowstone County: 216 new; 2,884 active

Missoula County: 112 new; 1,821 active

Gallatin County: 94 new; 623 active

Cascade County: 60 new; 1,210 active

Flathead County: 58 new; 1,130 active

Lewis & Clark County: 48 new; 582 active

Lake County: 31 new; 267 active

Ravalli County: 27 new; 528 active

Custer County: 26 new; 186 active

Lincoln County: 25 new; 318 active

There have been 152,005 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 138,257. An additional 10,210 COVID tests have been administered.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, Octpber 1, 2021. The state website has county-specific data on vaccination rates, new/total cases, and more.

Last week, at the request of the following hospitals, Governor Greg Gianforte announced he is sending Montana National Guard troops to help with their COVID response:



St. Peter’s Health in Helena: 10 Guard

Billings Clinic in Billings 20: Guard

St. James Healthcare in Butte: 6 Guard

St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings: 10 Guard

Missoula County: 24 Guard

Bozeman Health in Bozeman: 10 Guard

Benefis Health System in Great Falls: 20 Guard

Livingston HealthCare in Livingston: 6 Guard

Logan Health in Kalispell: 25 Guard

Logan Health in Whitefish: 2 Guard

Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains: 4 Guard

The Guard members will support staffing with non-medical ICU assistance, environmental services, patient data entry, and COVID testing, according to the governor's office.

Montana is not the only state deploying National Guard troops to help hospitals - other states include Idaho, Wyoming, Oregon, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

