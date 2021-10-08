Montana COVID update (Friday, October 8)

There were 1,315 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Friday, October 8, with 12,539 total active cases in the state.

There were nine new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,079, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The nine new deaths all occurred since September 23, 2021, in the following counties: Broadwater (2), Cascade (1), Custer (2), Dawson (1), Hill (1), Lincoln (1), and Yellowstone (1).

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 463, a decrease from 465 on Thursday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 7,998, with the state reporting 69 new hospitalizations since Thursday. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5.04%) reported COVID cases in the state have resulted in hospitalization.

COUNTIES WITH THE MOST NEW CASES



Yellowstone County: 205 new; 3,066 active

Missoula County: 178 new; 2,087 active

Flathead County: 177 new; 1,288 active

Cascade County: 139 new; 1,254 active

Gallatin County: 110 new; 617 active

Lewis & Clark County: 80 new; 900 active

Silver Bow County: 72 new; 183 active

Lake County: 49 new; 229 active

Ravalli County: 35 new; 497 active

Beaverhead County:20 new; 99 active

There have been 158,680 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 144,062. There were 8,708 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 53% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 493,475 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,033,867.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.