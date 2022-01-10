Montana COVID update (January 10, 2022)

There were 1,939 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Monday along with 7,713 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

DPHHS said in a news release: "Six counties reported over 100 cases including Gallatin (694), Missoula (299), Yellowstone (159), Cascade (137), Flathead (136), and Lewis & Clark (135). We know the highly transmissible Omicron is spreading in the state."

There were also four new deaths reported. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,921.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID is 154, up two from last Friday's report. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus stands at 10,534.

There have been 204,788 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 194,154. There were 13,573 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Approximately 53% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 542,524 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,346,290.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.