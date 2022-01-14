Montana COVID update (January 14, 2022)

There were 2,177 new COVID cases reported in Montana, and there are 11,448 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

There were also 10 new deaths reported. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,945.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID is 195, up from 178 on Thursday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus stands at 10,632.

Counties with the most new cases



Gallatin County: 471 New | 2,421 Active

Yellowstone County: 457 New | 2,208 Active

Flathead County: 306 New | 1,295 Active

Missoula County: 201 New | 1,591 Active

Cascade County: 145 New | 592 Active

Lewis & Clark: 99 New | 844 Active

Silver Bow County: 46 New | 326 Active

Ravalli County: 36 New | 303 Active

Deer Lodge County: 27 New | 55 Active

Lake County: 27 New | 170 Active

There have been 212,078 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 197,685. There were 9,124 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Approximately 53% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 544,572 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,355,958.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.