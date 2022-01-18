Montana COVID update (January 18, 2022)

HELENA — There were 3,924 new COVID cases reported on Tuesday, January 18, in Montana, with 13,476 total active cases in the state.

Tuesday’s data from the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services includes case numbers from Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday due to the state holiday: 1,560 on Friday; 602 on Saturday; 473 on Sunday; and 1,289 on Monday.

Counties reporting the most new cases



Gallatin County: 1,275 new; 2,672 Active

Missoula County: 541 new; 2,125 Active

Yellowstone County: 398 new; 2,492 Active

Cascade County: 317 new; 799 Active

Lewis & Clark County: 267 new; 1,068 Active

Flathead County: 215 new; 1,466 Active

Park County: 146 new; 191 Active

Silver Bow County: 118 new; 437 Active

There were 12 new deaths reported; five of them occurred in January, three in December, three in October, and one in September. The counties are: Big Horn, Broadwater, Carbon (4), Gallatin, Meagher, Missoula (2), and Yellowstone (2).

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,957, according DPHHS.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID is 236, an increase from 195 hospitalizations reported last Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,692, with the state reporting 60 new hospitalizations since their last report.

There have been 215,988 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 199,555. There were 24,252 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 53% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 545,102 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,361,332.

