Montana COVID update (January 20, 2022)

HELENA — There were 2,059 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Thursday, January 20, with 12,579 total active cases in the state.

There were two new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,966, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

One death occurred in November 2021, and one in January 2022. Counties reporting deaths are Chouteau and Park.

Counties reporting the most new cases



Gallatin County: 446 New; 2,744 Active

Missoula County: 253 New; 1,901 Active

Yellowstone County: 244 New; 2,209 Active

Cascade County Cases: 123 New; 728 Active

Lewis & Clark County: 109 New; 833 Active

Ravalli County Cases: 99 New; 358 Active

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID is 275, an increase from 242 hospitalizations on Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,746, with the state reporting 18 new hospitalizations since their last report.

There have been 220,090 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 204,545. There were 12,853 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 53% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 546,014 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,365,382. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.