Montana COVID update (January 21, 2022)

HELENA — There were 1,983 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Friday, January 21, with 13,855 total active cases in the state.

Ten new deaths were reported. They were in the following counties: Cascade (3), Deer Lodge, Lewis & Clark (2), Missoula (2), and Sanders (2). Six of the deaths occurred in January and four occurred in December.

The number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,976, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID is 284, an increase from 278 hospitalizations reported on Thursday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,784, with the state reporting 38 new hospitalizations since their last report.

Counties reporting the most new cases



Missoula County: 263 New; 2,127 Active

Gallatin County: 249 New; 2,759 Active

Yellowstone County: 230 New; 2,437 Active

Lewis & Clark County: 138 New; 971 Active

Park Count: 130 New; 210 Active

Cascade County: 98 New; 803 Active

Hill County: 62 New; 105 Active

Silver Bow County: 53 New; 394 Active

Roosevelt County: 47 New; 135 Active

There have been 222,093 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 205,262. There were 9,726 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

An estimated 53% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 546,545 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,367,505. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or c lick here .