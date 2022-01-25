Montana COVID update (January 25, 2022)

There were 2,860 new COVID cases reported in Montana Tuesday, with 15,067 total active cases in the state.

Two new deaths were reported, one in Mineral County and one in Valley County; both occurred in January.

The total number of Montana residents who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,987, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID is 331, an increase from 292 on Monday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,872, with the state reporting 39 new hospitalizations since the last report.

There have been 229,966 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 211,912. There were 8,840 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties reporting the most new COVID-19 cases



Gallatin County: 485 New, 2,861 Active

Yellowstone County: 440 New, 2,668 Active

Missoula County: 348 New, 2,086 Active

Cascade County: 248 New, 1,114 Active

Flathead County: 230 New, 972 Active

Lewis & Clark County: 194 New, 1,028 Active



An estimated 54% of eligible Montana residents are now vaccinated, with 547,125 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,371,386. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Monday, January24, 2022. The website includes county-specific data on cases, vaccinations, and deaths.

Benefis Health System in Great Falls said on Monday: "We are seeing a dramatic increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients as cases continue to spike around the state. Please remain diligent during this time – wash your hands, wear a mask, and stay home if you are experiencing any symptoms."