Montana COVID update (January 26, 2022)

HELENA - There were 3,072 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Wednesday, with 16,125 total active cases in the state.

Three new deaths were reported; two occurred in January and one in December. The counties are: Custer, Park, and Toole.

The number of Montana residents who have died due to COVID is now 2,990, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID is 326, down from 331 on Tuesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,899, with the state reporting 27 new hospitalizations since the last report.

There have been 233,056 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 213,941. There were 9,898 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties reporting the most new Cases



Yellowstone County: 451 New; 2,922 Active

Missoula County: 417 New; 2,277 Active

Gallatin County: 310 New; 2,644 Active

Flathead County: 287 New; 1,131 Active

Lewis & Clark County: 287 New; 1,165 Active

Cascade County: 189 New; 1,178 Active

Lake County: 159 New; 309 Active

An estimated 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 547,473 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,372,922. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Wednesday, January 26, 2022. The website includes county-specific data on cases, vaccinations, and deaths.

Benefis Health System in Great Falls said on Monday: "We are seeing a dramatic increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients as cases continue to spike around the state. Please remain diligent during this time – wash your hands, wear a mask, and stay home if you are experiencing any symptoms."