Montana COVID update (January 27, 2022)

There were 2,978 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Thursday, with 18,090 total active cases in the state.

There were no additional deaths reported. The number of Montana residents who have died due to COVID remains at 2,990, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID is 314, a decrease from 326 on Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,949.

There have been 235,967 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 214,887. There were 10,918 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties reporting the most cases



Missoula County: 595 New | 2,787 Active

Cascade County: 443 New | 1,572 Active

Lewis & Clark County: 316 New | 1,335 Active

Gallatin County: 313 New | 2,644 Active

Yellowstone County: 286 New | 3,206 Active



Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

An estimated 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 547,938 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,374,656. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Thursday, January 27, 2022. The website includes county-specific data on cases, vaccinations, and deaths.

Benefis Health System in Great Falls said on Monday: "We are seeing a dramatic increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients as cases continue to spike around the state. Please remain diligent during this time – wash your hands, wear a mask, and stay home if you are experiencing any symptoms."