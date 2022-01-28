Montana COVID update (January 28, 2022)

There were 2,888 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Friday, with 19,817 active cases in the state.

There were three new deaths reported, one each from the following counties: Cascade, Jefferson, and Yellowstone. All occurred in January

The number of Montana residents who have died due to COVID is now 2,993, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID is 312, down from 314 reported on Thursday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,972.

There have been 238,801 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 215,991. There were 8,853 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties reporting the most new cases



Yellowstone County: 601 New, 3,803 Active

Missoula County: 372 New, 3,140 Active

Lewis & Clark County: 273 New, 1,412 Active

Gallatin County: 219 New, 2,608 Active

Flathead County: 198 New, 1,399 Active

Cascade County: 165 New, 1,643 Active

Silver Bow County: 149 New, 860 Active

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

An estimated 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 548,298 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,376,102. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, January 28, 2022. The website includes county-specific data on cases, vaccinations, deaths, and more.

Benefis Health System in Great Falls said on Monday, January 24: "We are seeing a dramatic increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients as cases continue to spike around the state. Please remain diligent during this time – wash your hands, wear a mask, and stay home if you are experiencing any symptoms."