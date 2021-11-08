Montana COVID update (Monday, November 8, 2021)

HELENA — There were 908 new COVID cases reported on Monday, November 8, 2021, in Montana, with 7,815 total active cases in the state.

There were eight new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,423 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Of the eight new deaths, five occurred in November, and three in October. The counties include Deer Lodge (1), Gallatin (1), Madison (2), Missoula (1), Ravalli (1), and Yellowstone (2).

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 351, an increase from the 343 hospitalizations reported on Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,154, with the state reporting 31 new hospitalizations since their last report. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5.05%) reported COVID cases in the state have resulted in hospitalization.

There have been 181,350 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 171,112. There were 10,366 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties reporting the most new cases



Flathead County: 143 new; 623 active

Lewis & Clark County: 137 new; 954 active

Gallatin County: 101 new; 439 active

Missoula County: 92 new; 800 active

Yellowstone County: 86 new; 1,874 active

Cascade County: 65 new; 707 active

Ravalli County: 45 new; 146 active

Park County: 38 new; 374 active

Roosevelt County: 31 new; 126 active

Glacier County: 20 new; 99 active

Hill County: 15 new; 49 active

An estimated 55% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 508,944 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Monday, November 8, 2021. The website contains county-specific data on new cases, vaccination rates, and more.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include aggregrate data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people. However, some healthcare organizations are releasing hospital-specific information regarding vaccinated/unvaccinated hospitalizations.

Here is information from Benefis Health System in Great Falls that was shared on Monday, November 8, 2021:

Benefis Health System

Here is information from Logan Health in Kalispell that was shared on Wednesday, November 3, 2021: