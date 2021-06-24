Montana COVID update (Thursday, June 24)

GREAT FALLS — There were 73 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday in Montana, and the pandemic death toll in the state stands at 1,661, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services ( DPHHS ).

The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus is now reported to be 422,421, or about 46% of the state population. The total number of doses administered is 856,151.

State health officials reported there have been 113,471 cumulative cases in Montana. The number of recoveries is reported to be 111,355. There are currently 455 active cases reported across the state, a decrease of nine since yesterday.

The total number of COVID tests administered in Montana was 1,435,174, an increase of 1,607 tests during the reporting period.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 52, a decrease of four since yesterday; the cumulative number of hospitalizations due to the virus is 5,478, according to state health officials.

The new cases reported on Thursday were in the following counties:

Yellowstone County Cases

18,000 Total | 25 New | 132 Active

Missoula County Cases

9,356 Total | 9 New | 36 Active

Cascade County Cases

9,467 Total | 7 New | 81 Active

Gallatin County Cases

14,909 Total | 6 New | 15 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases

7,049 Total | 6 New | 25 Active

Fergus County Cases

1,131 Total | 5 New | 5 Active

Flathead County Cases

12,409 Total | 5 New | 47 Active

Carbon County Cases

905 Total | 2 New | 6 Active

Blaine County Cases

811 Total | 1 New | 1 Active

Deer Lodge County Cases

1,125 Total | 1 New | 2 Active

Hill County Cases

2,029 Total | 1 New | 3 Active

Jefferson County Cases

1,113 Total | 1 New | 2 Active

Lake County Cases

2,135 Total | 1 New | 6 Active

Lincoln County Cases

1,645 Total | 1 New | 7 Active

Musselshell County Cases

372 Total | 1 New | 5 Active

Stillwater County Cases

750 Total | 1 New | 4 Active

DPHHS transitioned in early June to weekday-only reporting of COVID and vaccination data, and the state website is no longer updated on weekends. As a result of this change, Montanans can expect the numbers reported on Monday to be larger given that day will include weekend numbers. Due to data reconciliation efforts, case reports may be reclassified as they are reviewed. This may change case counts for jurisdictions.



NOTE: Since the onset of the COVID pandemic, MTN News made every effort to report local data, when available, in lieu of the statewide report furnished each day. County health departments were able to share data with the public faster than the state in certain instances. We believed that compiling this data along with that of the state was the best way to provide the most current look at the public health status in each of our communities.

With continued vaccinations and a continuing decrease in daily cases, state data has started to align more closely with local reports. Several major jurisdictions stopped providing their own updates and now funnel all of their data through the state website. Based on these factors, MTN News has decided that effective June 1, 2021, our COVID-19 reports will rely on data from the DPHHS website .

After several weeks of monitoring, the active case rate reported by the state closely aligns with that seen by departments that still report their own numbers. We believe that this information provides an accurate snapshot in each part of Montana. We'll continue to monitor data and if there is a need to add local information back into our reporting we will do so.

