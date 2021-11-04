Montana COVID update (Thursday, November 4, 2021)

HELENA — There were 793 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Thursday, November 4, 2021, with 8,796 total active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The number of Montanans who have died due to COVID has risen from 2,396 reported on Wednesday to 2,405 on Thursday, according to DPHHS.

There are nine new deaths reported today. Of those, three occurred within the last week and the remainder are from earlier in October 2021.

The nine new deaths were reported in the following counties: Flathead (6), Beaverhead, Lake, and Powell.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID rose from 356 on Wednesday to 364. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,091.

There have been 179,770 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 168,569. There have been 8,296 COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 55% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 507,815 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,119,707.

Counties with the most new cases



Yellowstone County: 158 New, 2,144 Active

Gallatin County: 93 New, 90 Active

Flathead County: 70 New, 583 Active

Missoula County: 59 New, 1,128 Active

Cascade County: 49 New, 1,031 Active

Lewis & Clark County: 39 New, 912 Active

Lake County: 29 New, 203 Active

Park County: 29 New, 384 Active

Silver Bow County: 27 New, 118 Active

Dawson County: 22 New, 53 Active

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Thursday, November 4. The website contains county-specific data on new cases, vaccination rates, and more.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include aggregrate data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people. However, some healthcare organizations are releasing hospital-specific information regarding vaccinated/unvaccinated hospitalizations.

