Montana COVID update (Tuesday, November 2, 2021)

HELENA — There were 1,144 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, with 9,506 total active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The number of Montanans who have died due to COVID has risen from 2,366 reported on Monday to 2,380 on Tuesday, according to DPHHS. The 14 new deaths reported Tuesday all occurred within the last week. Counties reporting the new deaths:



Yellowstone (5)

Cascade (2)

Dawson

Jefferson

Lewis & Clark

Missoula

Park

Powell

Stillwater

Yesterday, DPHHS released a report showing that COVID was the third-leading cause of death in Montana in 2020. Click here to read more .

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 371, down from the 395 reported on Monday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 8,988.

There have been 178,114 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 166,228. There have been 7,029 COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties with the most new cases



Yellowstone County: 232 New, 2,274 Active

Gallatin County: 136 New, 356 Active

Cascade County: 120 New, 1,116 Active

Lewis & Clark County: 102 New, 1,094 Active

Missoula County: 91 New, 1,332 Active

Park County: 47 New, 334 Active

Flathead County: 43 New, 679 Active

Silver Bow County: 33 New, 104 Active

Custer County: 30 New, 82 Active

Blaine County: 27 New, 70 Active

An estimated 55% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 505,703 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Tuesday, November 2. The website contains county-specific data on new cases, vaccination rates, and more.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include aggregrate data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people. However, some healthcare organizations are releasing hospital-specific information regarding vaccinated/unvaccinated hospitalizations.

Here is information from Benefis Health System in Great Falls that was shared on Monday, November 1, 2021:

Benefis Benefis Health System: vaccinated versus unvaccinated hospitalizations

Here is information from Logan Health in Kalispell that was shared on Wednesday, October 27, 2021: