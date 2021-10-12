Montana COVID update (Tuesday, October 12, 2021)

There were 2,227 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Tuesday, October 12, with 12,333 total active cases in the state.

The Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS) was closed Monday due to the state holiday, so the current update includes new cases reported Friday, October 8, through Monday, October 11.

Fifteen deaths were reported over the same period with one each in Broadwater, Hill, Jefferson, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Phillips, and Valley counties; two in Park County, and six in Yellowstone County.

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,094, according to DPHHS.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 489, an increase from the 463 hospitalizations reported on Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 8,053.

There have been 160,896 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 146,469. There were 14,354 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

COUNTIES WITH THE MOST NEW CASES



Yellowstone County: 456 new; 3,228 active

Missoula County: 333 new; 2,050 active

Lewis & Clark County: 249 new; 876 active

Flathead County: 145 new; 1,294 active

Lake County: 125 new; 283 active

Blaine County: 109 new; 82 active

Cascade County: 100 new; 1,127 active

Gallatin County: 72 new; 604 active

Silver Bow County: 68 new; 203 active

Ravalli County: 57 new; 380 active

An estimated 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 494,537 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,037,832. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.