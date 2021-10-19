Montana COVID update (Tuesday, October 19, 2021)

There were 1,333 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Tuesday, October 19, with 11,041 total active cases in the state.

There were 23 new deaths reported by the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS). Twenty-one of those have occurred since October 8, and and the other two were in September. The counties are Blaine (1), Custer (3), Dawson (3), Glacier (1), Hill (1), Missoula (8) and Yellowstone (6).

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,206, according to DPHHS.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 454, up from 449 on Monday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 8,382.

There have been 167,268 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 154,021. There were 8,181 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties with the most new cases



Gallatin County: 199 new; 553 active

Yellowstone County: 180 new; 2,533 active

Lewis & Clark County: 154 new; 963 active

Cascade County: 153 new; 1,140 active

Missoula County: 113 new; 1,891 active

Carbon County: 53 new; 120 active

Ravalli County: 44 new; 408 active

Dawson County: 35 new; 63 active

Custer County: 29 new; 97 active

Fergus County: 27 new; 45 active

Lincoln County: 23 new; 172 active

Beaverhead County: 22 new; 71 active

Lake County: 22 new; 246 active

An estimated 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 498,571 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,056,678. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.