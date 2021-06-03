Montana reports 131 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, June 3

There were 131 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Montana, and the pandemic death toll in the state reached 1,627.
The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus was reported to be 396,682, or about 43% of the state population. The total number of doses administered was reported to be 818,328.
According to the Montana Response: COVID-19 website, Cascade County reported 24 new cases of the virus, and Yellowstone County reported 18. Ravalli County reported 14 new cases, and Flathead reported 13.
The remaining new cases were reported across 19 Montana counties.
Cumulative Total, New Daily, Active Cases by County
Cascade County Cases
9,295 Total | 24 New | 177 Active
Yellowstone County Cases
17,703 Total | 18 New | 104 Active
Ravalli County Cases
3,183 Total | 14 New | 52 Active
Flathead County Cases
12,198 Total | 13 New | 78 Active
Big Horn County Cases
2,580 Total | 11 New | 4 Active
Missoula County Cases
9,230 Total | 8 New | 48 Active
Custer County Cases
1,204 Total | 7 New | 8 Active
Blaine County Cases
800 Total | 6 New | 8 Active
Lewis and Clark County Cases
6,976 Total | 6 New | 36 Active
Broadwater County Cases
511 Total | 3 New | 4 Active
Carbon County Cases
892 Total | 3 New | 7 Active
Deer Lodge County Cases
1,121 Total | 3 New | 4 Active
Gallatin County Cases
14,849 Total | 3 New | 31 Active
Jefferson County Cases
1,100 Total | 2 New | 6 Active
Silver Bow County Cases
4,122 Total | 2 New | 8 Active
Fallon County Cases
287 Total | 1 New | 1 Active
Fergus County Cases
1,121 Total | 1 New | 1 Active
Hill County Cases
2,007 Total | 1 New | 8 Active
Musselshell County Cases
357 Total | 1 New | 4 Active
Pondera County Cases
501 Total | 1 New | 2 Active
Roosevelt County Cases
1,662 Total | 1 New | 15 Active
Sweet Grass County Cases
403 Total | 1 New | 2 Active
Teton County Cases
503 Total | 1 New | 0 Active
State health officials reported there have been 112,129 cumulative total cases in Montana. The number of recoveries was reported to be 109,817.
On Thursday there were 685 active cases reported across the state. Cascade County reported the highest number of active cases with 177, followed by Yellowstone County with 104 active cases.
The total number of COVID-19 tests administered in Montana was reported to be 1,391,197, an increase of 4,851 tests during the 24-hour reporting period.
The current number of people hospitalized was reported to be 59, and the total number of hospitalizations due to the virus was 5,320, according to state health officials.
Note: Since the early onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, MTN News made every effort to report local data, when available, in lieu of the statewide report furnished each day. County health departments were able to share data with the public faster than the state in certain instances. We believed that compiling this data along with that of the state was the best way to provide the most current look at the public health status in each of our communities.
With continued vaccinations and a continuing decrease in daily cases, state data has started to align more closely with local reports. Several major jurisdictions stopped providing their own updates and now funnel all of their data through the state website. Based on these factors, MTN News has decided that effective June 1, 2021, our COVID-19 reports will now rely on data from the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services website.
After several weeks of monitoring, the active case rate reported by the state closely aligns with that seen by departments that still report their own numbers. We believe that this information provides an accurate snapshot in each part of Montana. We'll continue to monitor data and if there is a need to add local information back into our reporting we will do so.