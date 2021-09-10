Montana reports 977 new COVID cases; (September 10 update)

GREAT FALLS — There were 977 new COVID cases reported in the last 24 hours in Montana, with 7,252 total active cases in the state as of Friday, September 10, according the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).
Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.
The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 338, an increase of 22 in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 6,679.
There were four new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,834, according to DPHHS.
An estimated 51% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 471,394 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated.
The total number of doses administered is 963,464. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.
COUNTIES WITH THE MOST ACTIVE CASES
- Yellowstone County: 168 new; 1,640 active
- Flathead County: 120 new; 1,039 active
- Cascade County: 90 new; 952 active
- Missoula County: 112 new; 775 active
- Lewis & Clark County: 57 new; 493 active
- Gallatin County: 99 new; 435 active
- Lincoln County: 25 new; 270 active
- Silver Bow County: 52 new; 166 active
- Ravalli County: 28 new; 145 active
- Lake County: 27 new; 122 active
- Hill County: 12 new; 109 active
There have been 133,715 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 124,629. There were 8,160 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report, and the cumulative number of tests is 1,677,779.
The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, September 10, 2021.