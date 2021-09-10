Montana reports 977 new COVID cases; (September 10 update)

GREAT FALLS — There were 977 new COVID cases reported in the last 24 hours in Montana, with 7,252 total active cases in the state as of Friday, September 10, according the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 338, an increase of 22 in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 6,679.

There were four new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,834, according to DPHHS.

An estimated 51% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 471,394 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated.

The total number of doses administered is 963,464. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

COUNTIES WITH THE MOST ACTIVE CASES



Yellowstone County: 168 new; 1,640 active

Flathead County: 120 new; 1,039 active

Cascade County: 90 new; 952 active

Missoula County: 112 new; 775 active

Lewis & Clark County: 57 new; 493 active

Gallatin County: 99 new; 435 active

Lincoln County: 25 new; 270 active

Silver Bow County: 52 new; 166 active

Ravalli County: 28 new; 145 active

Lake County: 27 new; 122 active

Hill County: 12 new; 109 active

There have been 133,715 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 124,629. There were 8,160 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report, and the cumulative number of tests is 1,677,779.