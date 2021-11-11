Watch
More federal help comes to Billings Clinic to help with COVID surge

2 federal teams arrive at Billings Clinic to help with COVID surge
Posted at 2:11 PM, Nov 11, 2021
More than 20 federal workers in two teams have arrived at Billings Clinic to help the hospital deal with the area's COVID surge.

An eight-person group of U.S. Public Health Service nurses arrived at the hospital on Friday, November 5, is serving patients, according to the clinic.

The team is helping with COVID duties, including testing, providing monoclonal antibody treatment, administering COVID vaccinations, and relieving and assisting the hospital's COVID testing unit and others.

Then, on Tuesday, a second team of about 20 U.S. Navy medical personnel, including doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists, arrived to help with patient care.

Both teams are expected to remain at Billings Clinic for 30 days.

As of Tuesday, November 9, there were 114 people hospitalized in the two Billings hospitals with COVID, according to RiverStone Health, the county's public health department.

Of those, 35 were in intensive care, and 21 were on ventilators, according to RiverStone.

Of those hospitalized, 94 were not vaccinated against COVID, while 20 were fully vaccinated.

