Walk-in COVID vaccination clinic in Great Falls on Thursday

GREAT FALLS — In accordance with Tuesday's CDC and FDA recommendations , Alluvion Health in Great Falls has suspended use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and will only be administering Moderna vaccine at the walk-in Covid vaccination clinic that is scheduled for Thursday, April 15th.

This clinic is open to the public (ages 18 and older), and no appointment is required. It will be Exhibition Hall at Montana ExpoPark from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. People receiving a vaccination on Thursday will need to return on May 13th for their second dose.

Now that public health officials have recommended a pause in the use of Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, many who have already received one of the shots are wondering what they should do. As of Monday, more than 6.8 million people in the U.S. had already received a dose of the J&J vaccine, which is one-dose.

The FDA and CDC made the recommendation on Tuesday out of an "abundance of caution" as the agencies continue to review data involving six reported cases of a “rare and severe” type of blood clot in people who received the J&J vaccine in the U.S. In these six cases, a type of blood called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) was seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets (thrombocytopenia).

Officials say all six cases involved women between the ages of 18 and 48, and their symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

For those have already received a J&J vaccine, officials say you should contact your heathcare provider if you develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination.

Anne Schuchat, M.D., principal deputy director of the CDC, told reporters Tuesday that people who got the J&J vaccine over a month ago likely aren’t at risk for blood clotting. During her remarks, Schuchat noted that the type of pain experienced would be “different” than the flu-like symptoms typically experienced after COVID-19 vaccines. She didn’t expand on how the pain would be different.