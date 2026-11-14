GREAT FALLS — Shoppers can get an early start on their Christmas lists and visit Santa at the Cozy Little Fall Market on Saturday, Nov. 14.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Great Falls, featuring 28 Montana vendors across two rooms.

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Cozy Little Fall Market brings holiday shopping, Santa to Great Falls

Organizer Rachel Benhart said most of the vendors are from the Great Falls area. Shoppers can find clothing, jewelry, pottery, and even quilting items, along with baked goods.

Benhart, a business owner herself, said she organized the market with fellow vendors to give small businesses and crafters another opportunity to connect with customers.

“We just want to have everyone just have an opportunity to show what they love to sell, different small businesses, and then also different crafters throughout the state,” Benhart said.

She said bringing vendors together can also help introduce their products to shoppers who come to support another business.

Along with browsing the booths and visiting Santa, Benhart noted that Big Sky Sips will be outside the venue, offering dirty sodas and energy drinks.