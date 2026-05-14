CARTER — For Rachel Benhart, a T-shirt can say a lot before someone ever says a word. That idea is at the center of K&H Littlehart Designs, Benhart’s small business creating custom T-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts and other clothing with designs meant to feel personal, expressive and one-of-a-kind.

Madison Collier reports - watch the video here:

Montana Made: K & H Littlehart Designs

“My motto is you say how you feel with the shirt that you’re wearing,” Benhart said. “I’m kind of unconfrontational, so if it can say something of how I’m feeling on my shirt and I don’t actually have to say it out loud, that’s kind of what it is.”

Benhart started the business about three years ago after seeing another creator pressing shirts online. She began taking courses to learn more about bleaching and sublimation, then built the rest of her process through trial and error.

Today, much of her work is known for its bleach designs. She said the bleach process helps set her products apart because no two shirts come out exactly the same.

“When I put the bleach on it, it’s not the same,” Benhart said. “It’s just something different for everybody.”

Her process can start in a few different ways. Sometimes, Benhart creates the design herself. Other times, she purchases designs from other creators on sites like Etsy, supporting other small designers while finding artwork that fits her customers’ style.

From there, she collaborates with her customer to find what color shirt the design should go on, whether it should include bleach, and how to make the finished product match their vision, while still creating a quality, reliable product.

She said most of her nights are spent scrolling through designs, finding inspiration, choosing shirt colors and building mock-ups. Other times, she will bleach a batch of shirts first, then pair them with designs she thinks fit the look.

“I figured out who my customers are, the kind of stuff that they’re looking for,” Benhart said.

K&H Littlehart Designs has seen its growth through farmers markets and vendor shows. Benhart said that is where the business really started to pick up, with customers placing pre-orders or reaching out for custom items after seeing her work in person.

Which is one reason she supports and organizes shows herself, supporting other local businesses in a space she finds community.

Along with graphic tees, customers have asked her to create birthday shirts, bachelorette party items, concert tees and other custom pieces. Benhart explained she enjoys the challenge, even when a customer asks for something she has never made before.

“I don’t turn down orders,” Benhart said. “If I am asked to do something, I’ll figure it out even if it’s something I’ve never done before.”

For Benhart, the business is also deeply tied to family. She started it partly so she could have more control over her schedule and be present for her daughters’ school and sports activities. The name K&H comes from her daughters’ initials, while “Littlehart” is inspired by her last name, Benhart.

The business recently received its Made in Montana certification, something Benhart has long awaited and said was especially meaningful because her family has deep ties to Montana and the region.

“It means that my business is getting noticed,” Benhart said. “I’m starting to find my own element. It’s not just a business I started overnight.”

Many of her designs lean into a western, rustic style, including cowhide-inspired bleach designs and Montana-themed apparel. Benhart said she hopes to continue expanding into more vendor shows across the state, including farmers markets and festivals, while still keeping the business personal.

She said she does not currently have a dedicated website because she wants the ordering process to feel more like an experience than a transaction. Customers can choose the shirt color, design, and whether they want bleach or not, with Benhart helping guide the process.

“I always tell everybody, I could be your favorite new T-shirt maker,” Benhart said.

K&H Littlehart Designs products can be found on Facebook with up-to-date information on her inventory and future vendor shows or markets, and some of Benhart’s inventory is also available at Electric City Conservatory in Great Falls.