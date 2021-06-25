Watch
NewsCrime and Courts

2 men shot in Billings

Rob Monaco/MTN News
Two men were shot in downtown Billings.
Posted at 8:16 AM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 10:35:45-04

(UPDATE, 8:29 a.m.) One of the men who was shot has died.

Police said in a news release Friday morning that a 22-year-old man from Illinois died at a hospital following the shooting.

An 18-year-old Billings man was also shot and remains hospitalized.

No arrests have been made at this point; and the circumstances of the shooting are still being investigated.

(1st REPORT) Two men were shot in downtown Billings late Thursday.

The shooting happened at about 11:45 p.m. in a parking lot off North 27th Street between 1st Avenue North and 2nd Avenue North.

The parking lot between Jake's and the Burger Dive was closed off Friday morning as police continued to investigate.

The men were taken to a hospital; authorities have not indicated how serious their injuries are at this point.

No other information has been released at this point; we will update you when we get more details.

