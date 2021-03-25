Menu

3 Montana residents arrested in connection with CA double murder

Posted at 12:10 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 19:38:35-04

MISSOULA — Three Missoula residents have been arrested in connection with two murders in Mono County, California.

Mono County Sheriff Ingrid Braun says arrest warrants were issued for Bradley Kohorst, 35 years old; Cory Spurlock, 33; and Orit Oged, 32, in connection with a double homicide in Bridgeport, California, about 120 miles south of Reno.

Two bodies were found by a snowplow driver on November 9, 2020, on the shoulder of Highway 395, approximately 10 miles north of Bridgeport.

Sheriff Braun says the victims - identified as William and Yesenia Larsen, a husband and wife from Burbank, California - had no known connection to Mono County.

"A thorough investigation ensued, which led our Investigators to the determination that several former business associates of the victims were connected to the deaths,” Sheriff Braun said in a news release.

The investigation was turned over to the Mono County District Attorney’s Office on March 18 and arrest warrants were then issued for Kohorst, Spurlock, and Oged.

Kohorst was taken into custody in Phoenix, Arizona, on Monday while Spurlock and Oged were arrested in Missoula on Thursday.

All three remain in custody awaiting extradition to Mono County.

