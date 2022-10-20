3 people dead in murder-suicide in Billings

Police said Thursday morning that a shooting in Billings on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, was a double murder/suicide and a child was among the victims.

Lt. Matt Lennick said in a news release that the incident was reported at 8:35 p.m. Wednesday when officers responded to the 4600 block of Murphy Avenue for a report of shots fired in the area.

When officers arrived they found a 39-year-old man dead with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

As officers continue to search the area they found a 38-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy deceased from gunshot wounds.

"The initial investigation indicates this is a homicide/suicide case and the Billings Police Department Detective Division has responded and taken over the investigation," Lennick said.

Lennick did not identify any of the people involved or provide any further details about the shooting.

We will update you if we get more information.



