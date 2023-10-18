5 people facing drug charges in federal court in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Five people arrested as part of a multi-agency narcotics investigation appeared for arraignment in federal court on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, on federal indictments alleging fentanyl trafficking charges.

Officers from federal, state, and local agencies arrested the five defendants on warrants as part of a "coordinated takedown" conducted on Thursday, October 12, in Great Falls.

U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said in a news release that the five defendants are charged in three separate indictments alleging fentanyl trafficking in Cascade and Mineral counties.

The defendants are:

Alanna Corcoran of Great Falls, 41 years old, on charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Natalie Crawford of Great Falls, 31, on charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Michael McIntire of Great Falls, 56; Terry McIntire of Great Falls, 44; and Paul Regimbal of Fort Benton, 50; on charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Terry McIntire also is charged with distribution of fentanyl.

Each defendant pleaded not guilty and was detained pending further proceedings.

The names of the other five people arrested during the "takedown" operation last week have not yet been released.