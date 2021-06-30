A man has been sentenced for an altercation with Yellowstone National Park security officers

GREAT FALLS — Kyle F. Campbell of Indiana was sentenced on June 23rd for disorderly conduct and threatening security officers in Yellowstone National Park.

Campbell, 31 years old, was sentenced to 60 days in prison, five years probation, and a five-year ban from Yellowstone National Park, park officials said in a news release Wednesday. He was also ordered to pay $1,600 in fines and fees.

Park officials said Campbell was part of a four-person group scheduled for a guided kayak trip at Grant Marina in the park on June 21st. The guide refused to take the group, saying they were too intoxicated.

Campbell then became "agitated and hostile," and began yelling at the guide and making threats. The group then drove away. A few minutes later, park dispatch received a report that a person - later identified as Campbell - was driving too fast, and "flipped off" a person who asked him to slow down.

Security officers were called, and Campbell made threatening comments and gestures toward the officers, refused to obey their orders, struggled and kicked at them, and then injured himself by banging his head in a patrol car, according to the park.

Court documents state that when questioned at the scene whether had consumed any alcohol, he replied that he had; when asked now much, he reportedly replied "a lot."

As Campbell was being restrained by officers, according to charging documents, he would "read our nametages repeatedly, state that he would remember our names, find us, blow us away on the side of the road, and kill us."

Court documents state that Campbell was found guilty on the following charges:



disorderly conduct

threaten, resist, intimidate, intentionally interfere with government employee

violate lawful order of government employee

present in park area under influence of alcohol to degree that may endanger oneself or another person, and damage property and park resources

contempt of court

“We understand that people are eager to get out this summer and enjoy our national parks; however, this type of behavior is unacceptable. Thanks to the quick actions taken by park rangers and the park vendor’s security officers, no one was seriously harmed,” Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray said. “Stay sober, because unruly and intoxicated behavior will only earn you a spot with the jailbirds rather than enjoying the beauty and adventure of Yellowstone.”

United States Magistrate Judge Mark Carman imposed the sentence.