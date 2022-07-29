A man is being held on a charge of deliberate homicide in Missoula

James Garrison is being held on a pending charge of deliberate homicide charge in the Missoula County Detention Center.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold reports that 43-year-old Garrison was arrested on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Officers responded to an apartment along the 2400 block of Agnes Avenue for a report of an unattended death shortly before 9 a.m.

Arnold says patrol officers at the scene determined that the death was suspicious.

MPD detectives responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Garrison was then taken into custody. He is expected to appear in court on Friday afternoon.

No other details have been released at this point, including the name of the person who died or the suspected cause of death.

We will update you if we get more information.



