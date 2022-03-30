Anaconda man sentenced for attempted enticement of a minor for sex

GREAT FALLS — Terry Joseph Jette of Anaconda was sentenced in federal court in Missoula on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, after he admitted he tried to coerce a girl he believed to be a minor into engaging in sex during an undercover investigation.

U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said in a news release that Jette, 56 years old, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to attempted coercion and enticement.

Prosecutors alleged that on June 21, 2021, Jette initiated a conversation through social media with a 13-year-old girl who was actually an undercover FBI special agent. From the beginning, Jette was told the girl was 13 years old.

Jette continued online communication with the girl until his arrest on July 9, 2021.

During the communications, Jette sent the girl an image of his penis and requested nude images of the child. Jette initiated sexually explicit conversations, suggested a meeting and discussed bringing methamphetamine and condoms to the meeting.

On July 8, Jette traveled from Anaconda to Missoula to meet the girl and asked her to sneak out of her house.

When the girl was unable to meet that day, Jette suggested a meeting the next day in East Missoula.

Jette made explicit statements about engaging in sexual intercourse and said he had meth. On July 9, Jette was arrested at the predetermined meeting location.

During a search of his vehicle, law enforcement officers found a condom, meth, Viagra, and candy.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided and sentenced Jette to 10 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Cyndee Peterson prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, the Montana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.



TRENDING ARTICLES

