Anaconda shootings: suspect is in custody

Michael Brown, the suspect in the shooting deaths of four people at the Owl Bar in Anaconda last week, was apprehended on Friday, August 8, 2025.

BREAKING: Anaconda Shooting Suspect in Custody

Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton confirmed on Friday afternoon that Brown was taken into custody.

Details of his arrest have not yet been released; this article will be updated as we get more information.

The manhunt for Brown began shortly after the shootings happened at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 1st.

OVERVIEW



WHAT : A man shot a bartender and three customers; all four died

: A man shot a bartender and three customers; all four died WHERE: The Owl Bar in Anaconda

The Owl Bar in Anaconda WHEN: At about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 1

At about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 1 SUSPECT: 45-year-old Michael Brown of Anaconda

45-year-old Michael Brown of Anaconda VICTIMS: Nancy Lauretta Kelley, 64; Daniel Edwin Baillie, 59; David Allen Leach, 70; Tony Wayne Palm, 74

Nancy Lauretta Kelley, 64; Daniel Edwin Baillie, 59; David Allen Leach, 70; Tony Wayne Palm, 74 MOTIVE: Unknown

Unknown STATUS: Suspect taken into custoday on Friday, August 8

The week-long search involved dozens of law enforcement agencies and hundreds of people, aerial resources, tracking dogs, and more.

The search encompassed a large area, and was concentrated in the mountains near Stumptown Road just west of Anaconda.

MT DCI Victims of mass shooting in Anaconada, Montana on August 1, 2025

At this point, authorities do not know of any specific motive for the shootings.

Clare Boyle, the niece of Brown, said last week that she and her family are heartbroken over the situation and the four lives that were lost.

Boyle said, “My heart breaks for this town. There is no amount of apology or words that could ever describe how sorry I am and how I feel for these families, my own included.”

She said that Brown suffered from significant mental health challenges, including schizophrenia and PTSD from serving in the Army.