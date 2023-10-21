Arrest made in connection with Mika Westwolf case

MISSOULA — Sunny Kathrinne White was arrested on Friday, October 20, 2023, in Flathead County in connection with a hit-and-run crash near Arlee that killed Mike Westwolf in March 2023.

White, 28 years old, has been booked in Flathead County on an extra-jurisdiction warrant.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell confirmed on Saturday that the warrant is from Lake County for the death of Westwolf.

Westwolf was hit by a vehicle and died on March 31 near the intersection of Highway 93 and White Coyote Road in the Arlee area.

Her death has been investigated in Lake County for the past seven months, according to Sheriff Bell.

"We were working with Flathead County to get her picked up," Bell said Saturday. "We'll extradite her to Lake County probably Monday morning. There's a chance it could happen today."

Once in Lake County, White is expected to be arraigned on charges related to Westwolf's case.

Due to MTN News policy, we will not post a booking photo of White until official charges have been filed.

In the months after her death, Westwolf's family created the "Mika Matters" movement to raise awareness of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) and to call for justice in her case.



The family released a statement on Friday that states:

"As we mark seven months since Mika's tragic passing, it is essential to acknowledge that this arrest is just the beginning of the journey towards justice. The fight to seek accountability, raise awareness, and protect the lives of Indigenous people and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives remains an ongoing battle. Our hearts go out to the families who are still searching for their loved ones, and we remain deeply saddened by the fact that Native Americans continue to go missing at an alarming rate. The urgency to address this issue has never been greater."

We will update you if we get more information.