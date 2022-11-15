Arrest made in connection with shooting outside Great Falls bar

(UPDATE, NOVEMBER 15) The Great Falls Police Department said today that a 21-year old man was arrested on November 14 and has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and one count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, all felonies.

The suspect was booked into the Cascade County Detention Center on a $100,000 warrant.



(2nd REPORT, NOVEMBER 6) The Great Falls Police Department has confirmed that a person was shot in the parking lot of the Do Bar overnight. According to the GFPD, the parties were involved in a "mutual physical altercation." The injured person was taken to a hospital; the victim's current medical condition has not been disclosed.

A family member told KRTV that the victim sustained several gunshot wounds and has undergone two surgeries, and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit.

All parties have been identified and have been contacted by law enforcement. The incident remains under investigation and will be referred to the County Attorney's Office once complete, according to the GFPD.

The GFPD said that there does not appear to be any threat to the public. We will update you if we get more information.



(1st REPORT, NOVEMBER 6) We have received numerous reports of an incident that happened at or near the Do Bar in Great Falls early on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

Several people have said that they heard what they believed to be gunshots at about 12:40 a.m. Witnesses say that there were numerous police officers and at least one ambulance.

At this point, there is no confirmation about what happened.

The Do Bar is located at 1800 Third Street NW.

We are working to get details about the situation and have tried to contact the Great Falls Police Department.

We will update you if we get more information.



