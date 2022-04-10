Watch
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Arson suspected in Great Falls fire

Great Falls Fire Rescue
MTN
Great Falls Fire Rescue
Great Falls Fire Rescue
Posted at 6:34 PM, Apr 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-09 20:35:08-04

GREAT FALLS — Emergency crews responded to a fire in Great Falls on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

It happened at 1024 13th Avenue South on Saturday morning.

The fires caused minor damage to a garage and a pickup truck.

There were no injuries.

GFFR said in a news release that the fires were intentionally set.

GFPD and GFFR are working to identify suspects for setting the fires.

No other details have been released at this point; we will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 800 holes for $119