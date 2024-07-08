Armed man shot in Yellowstone National Park has been identified

The man who died after being shot in an exchange of gunfire with Yellowstone National Park rangers on Thursday, July 4, 2024, has been identified as Samson Lucas Bariah Fussner.

Fussner, 28 years old, was from Milton, Florida, according to the Park County (Wyoming) Coroner's Office, who released his name on Monday.

Suspect dead after shootout in Yellowstone National Forest

The shootout happened in the Canyon Village area.

Rangers responded to a report of a person with a firearm who was making threats.

When park rangers contacted the person - later identified as Fussner - there was an "exchange of gunfire" between the person and the rangers.

Fussner was shot and killed at the scene.

One ranger was injured and taken to a hospital.

Authorities have not provided a condition update as of Monday, although the ranger was initially reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities have not yet released the names of any of the rangers involved in the shooting.

The Cowboy State Daily reported that Fussner was an employee with Xanterra Travel Collection, the company that operates concession stands and other businesses in the park.

MTN News has not been able to independently confirm Fussner's employment.

The FBI, National Park Service, and the Park County Sheriff's Office are continuing to investigate.

We will update you if we get more information.